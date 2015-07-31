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News

Ascott Residence Trust - Completion Of The Acquisitions Of Interests In Serviced Residence Properties In Australia And Japan And Rental Housing Properties In Japan

31 Jul 2015 Back
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Jul 31, 2015 18:39
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited'subsidiary, Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited, the manager of Ascott Residence Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter, as attached for information.

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