News
CapitaLand Commercial Trust - Presentation Slides For Nomura Investment Forum Asia 2015 On 2 June 2015
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|May 29, 2015 17:51
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust, has today issued presentation slides on the above matter, as attached for information.