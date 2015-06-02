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CapitaMalls Malaysia Trust - Tenancy Agreement Entered With StorHub Self Storage (SWP) Sdn. Bhd.

02 Jun 2015 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jun 2, 2015 18:36
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaMalls Malaysia REIT Management Sdn. Bhd., the manager of CapitaMalls Malaysia Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter, as attached for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 94,729 bytes)
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