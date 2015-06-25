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News

Ascott Residence Trust - Acquisition Of Interests In Serviced Residence & Rental Housing Properties

25 Jun 2015 Back
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Jun 25, 2015 7:27
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited, the manager of Ascott Residence Trust, has today issued an announcement, a news release and presentation slides on the above matter, as attached for information.

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  1. Announcement (Size: 471,967 bytes)
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