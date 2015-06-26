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News

Notice Of Book Closure Date For Interest Payment Of CapitaMalls Asia Treasury Limited 3.80% Bonds Due 2022 (b220112) ("10-Year Bonds")

26 Jun 2015 Back

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 56,639 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 56,639 bytes)
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