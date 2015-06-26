News
Notice Of Book Closure Date For Interest Payment Of CapitaMalls Asia Treasury Limited 3.80% Bonds Due 2022 (b220112) ("10-Year Bonds")
Attachments
- Attachment 1 (Size: 56,639 bytes)
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
Attachments