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CapitaMalls Malaysia Trust - Revaluation of Properties as at 30 June 2015

30 Jun 2015 Back
Announcement Title Notice of Valuation of Real Assets
Date & Time of Broadcast Jul 16, 2015 20:00
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaMalls Malaysia REIT Management Sdn. Bhd., the manager of CapitaMalls Malaysia Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter, as attached for information.

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