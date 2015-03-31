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CapitaCommercialTrust - QuillCapitaTrust - Completion Of Change In The Shareholding Structure Of QCM

31 Mar 2015 Back
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Mar 31, 2015 20:10
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaCommercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaCommercial Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter, as attached for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 196,882 bytes)
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