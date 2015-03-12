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CapitaCommercial Trust - "QuillCapitaTrust - Presentation Slides For 3rd AGM Held On 12 March 2015"

12 Mar 2015 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Mar 12, 2015 20:01
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaCommercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaCommercial Trust, has today issued presentation slides on the above matter, as attached for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 2,981,793 bytes)
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