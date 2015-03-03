News
CapitaMall Trust - Presentation Slides For Bank Of America Merrill Lynch ASEAN Stars Conference 2015
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Mar 3, 2015 18:08
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaMall Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaMall Trust, has today issued presentation slides on the above matter, as attached for information.