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CapitaCommercial Trust, CapitaMall Trust & CapitaRetail China Trust - Change Of Name And The Manager

06 May 2015 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast May 6, 2015 7:13
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiaries, CapitaCommercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaCommercial Trust; CapitaMall Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaMall Trust; and CapitaRetail China Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaRetail China Trust, have today issued announcements on the above matter, as attached for information.

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  1. CCT (Size: 74,914 bytes)
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