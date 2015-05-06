News
CapitaCommercial Trust, CapitaMall Trust & CapitaRetail China Trust - Change Of Name And The Manager
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|May 6, 2015 7:13
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiaries, CapitaCommercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaCommercial Trust; CapitaMall Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaMall Trust; and CapitaRetail China Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaRetail China Trust, have today issued announcements on the above matter, as attached for information.