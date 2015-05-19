News
Presentation Slides For "CapitaLand Investors' Day To Be Held On 19 May 2015 In Singapore"
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|May 19, 2015 12:05
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached presentation slides issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter are for information. 1) "Differentiating For The Future" by Mr Lim Ming Yan, President & Group CEO 2) "Differentiating For The Future" by Mr Arthur Lang, Group CFO The above announcement is not expected to have any material impact on the net tangible assets or earnings per share of the CapitaLand Group for the financial year ending 31 December 2015.