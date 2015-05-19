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CapitaLand Commercial Trust - "Presentation Slides For dbAccess Asia Conference 2015"

19 May 2015 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast May 19, 2015 18:19
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust, has today issued presentation slides on the above matter, as attached for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 4,486,344 bytes)
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