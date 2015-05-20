News
Establishment Of Wholly-Owned Subsidiary StorHub Self Storage (SWP) Sdn. Bhd.
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- Announcement (Size: 45,034 bytes)
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CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
Attachments