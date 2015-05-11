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News

Adjustment Of The Conversion Price To S$4.6355 For S$1,200,000,000 2.875 Per Cent. Convertible Bonds Due 2016

11 May 2015 Back

Attachments

  1. 1.2B_adjustments.CBs.due2016.pdf (Size: 115,900 bytes)

Attachments

  1. 1.2B_adjustments.CBs.due2016.pdf (Size: 115,900 bytes)
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