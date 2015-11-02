News
CapitaLand Commercial Trust ("CCT") - Payment Of Management Fees By Way Of Issue Of Units In CCT
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Nov 2, 2015 18:21
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter, as attached for information.