News
Financial Statements And Related Announcement - Third Quarter Results
|Announcement Title
|Financial Statements and Related Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Nov 4, 2015 6:36
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The following announcement, news release and presentation slides issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter, are attached for information: 1) News Release - CapitaLand's 3Q 2015 total PATMI increases 48.3% to S$192.7 million; YTD total PATMI increases 8.8% to S$818 million 2) 2015 Third Quarter Financial Statements Announcement 3) Presentation slides - 3Q 2015 Financial Results 4) CapitaLand quarterly residential project update as at September 2015