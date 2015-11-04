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News

Financial Statements And Related Announcement - Third Quarter Results

04 Nov 2015 Back
Announcement Title Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Nov 4, 2015 6:36
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The following announcement, news release and presentation slides issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter, are attached for information: 1) News Release - CapitaLand's 3Q 2015 total PATMI increases 48.3% to S$192.7 million; YTD total PATMI increases 8.8% to S$818 million 2) 2015 Third Quarter Financial Statements Announcement 3) Presentation slides - 3Q 2015 Financial Results 4) CapitaLand quarterly residential project update as at September 2015

Attachments

  1. Press Release (Size: 149,503 bytes)
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