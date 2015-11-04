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News

Cessation Of Negotiations Regarding Asia Square Tower 1

04 Nov 2015 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Nov 4, 2015 6:43
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited ("CapitaLand") refers to its earlier statement on 14 October 2015 regarding the potential acquisition of Asia Square Tower 1. CapitaLand wishes to update that parties have for now ceased negotiations regarding the potential acquisition. CapitaLand will continue to explore opportunities which fit in the Group's strategy and the terms of which allow the Group to generate the required returns.
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