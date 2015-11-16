News
Presentation Slides - "CapitaLand Media & Analysts' China Familiarisation Trip 2015"
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Nov 16, 2015 6:24
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached presentation slides issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information. 1) Presentation slides - "Deepening Presence in China - Through 5 City Clusters" by Mr Lim Ming Yan, President & Group CEO of CapitaLand Limited 2) Presentation slides by Mr Lucas Loh, CEO, CapitaLand China 3) Presentation slides by Mr Chan Kong Leong, Head of Regional Investment, Asset & Fund Management, CapitaLand Mall Asia 4) Presentation slides by Mr Kevin Goh, Managing Director, Ascott North Asia