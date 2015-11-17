News
Morgan Stanley Fourteenth Annual Asia Pacific Summit on 17 November 2015
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Nov 16, 2015 17:50
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiaries: (1) CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust; and (2) CapitaLand Retail China Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Retail China Trust; have today issued presentation slides on the above matter, as attached for information.