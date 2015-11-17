CapitaLand Group
Explore By Interest

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

Modal Title

News

Morgan Stanley Fourteenth Annual Asia Pacific Summit on 17 November 2015

17 Nov 2015 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Nov 16, 2015 17:50
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiaries: (1) CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust; and (2) CapitaLand Retail China Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Retail China Trust; have today issued presentation slides on the above matter, as attached for information.

Attachments

  1. CapitaLand Commercial Trust (Size: 4,611,784 bytes)
Back to top