News
CapitaLand Mall Trust - Morgan Stanley Fourteenth Annual Asia Pacific Summit On 18 November 2015
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Nov 17, 2015 17:25
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust, has today issued presentation slides on the above matter, as attached for information.