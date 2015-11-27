CapitaLand Group
Explore By Interest

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

Modal Title

News

CapitaLand And CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust Donate Schoolbags Worth Over RM180,000 To 720 Underprivileged Children In Malaysia

27 Nov 2015 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Nov 27, 2015 17:57
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Malaysia Mall REIT Management Sdn. Bhd., the manager of CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust, has today issued a news release on the above matter, as attached for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 198,229 bytes)
Back to top