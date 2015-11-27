News
CapitaLand And CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust Donate Schoolbags Worth Over RM180,000 To 720 Underprivileged Children In Malaysia
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Nov 27, 2015 17:57
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Malaysia Mall REIT Management Sdn. Bhd., the manager of CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust, has today issued a news release on the above matter, as attached for information.