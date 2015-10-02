News
Ascott Residence Trust - Ascott Residence Trust - Presentation Slides On POEMS 4Q15 Market Outlook Seminar
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Oct 2, 2015 17:15
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited, the manager of Ascott Residence Trust, has today issued presentation slides on the above matter, as attached for information.