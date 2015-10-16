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News

CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust - Financial Statements And Related Announcement - Third Quarter Results

16 Oct 2015 Back
Announcement Title Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Oct 16, 2015 18:25
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Malaysia Mall REIT Management Sdn. Bhd., the manager of CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust, has today issued an announcement, a news release and presentation slides on above matter, as attached for information.

Attachments

  1. Financials (Size: 519,666 bytes)
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