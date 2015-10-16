News
CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust - Financial Statements And Related Announcement - Third Quarter Results
|Announcement Title
|Financial Statements and Related Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Oct 16, 2015 18:25
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Malaysia Mall REIT Management Sdn. Bhd., the manager of CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust, has today issued an announcement, a news release and presentation slides on above matter, as attached for information.