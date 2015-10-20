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Notification of Results Release

20 Oct 2015 Back
Announcement Title Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Oct 20, 2015 17:19
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited wishes to announce that its financial results for the third quarter ended 30 September 2015 will be released before the start of trading on Wednesday, 4 November 2015.
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