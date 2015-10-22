News
Raffles City Singapore - Year-To-Date September 2015 Financial Results Presentation
|Announcement Title
|Financial Statements and Related Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Oct 22, 2015 7:01
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust, has today issued presentation slides on Raffles City Singapore's year-to-date September 2015 financial results, as attached for information.