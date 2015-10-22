News
CapitaLand Mall Trust - Financial Statements and Related Announcement - Third Quarter Results
|Announcement Title
|Financial Statements and Related Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Oct 22, 2015 7:16
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust ("CMT"), has today issued announcements, a news release and presentation slides on CMT's financial results for the third quarter ended 30 September 2015, as attached for information. 1) CMT 2015 third quarter unaudited financial statement; 2) CMT 2015 third quarter financial results news release; 3) CMT 2015 third quarter financial results presentation slides; and 4) Raffles City Singapore year-to-date September 2015 financial results presentation slides.