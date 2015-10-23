News
CapitaLand Retail China Trust - Financial Statements and Related Announcement - Third Quarter Results
|Announcement Title
|Financial Statements and Related Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Oct 23, 2015 18:48
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Retail China Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Retail China Trust ("CRCT"), has today issued an announcement, a news release and presentation slides on CRCT's financial results for the third quarter ended 30 September 2015, as attached for information. 1) 2015 third quarter unaudited financial statement and distribution announcement 2) News release - CRCT's 3Q 2015 distributable income up 14.2% year-on-year 3) Presentation slides - Financial results for 3Q 2015