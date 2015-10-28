News
CapitaLand Commercial Trust - Financial Statements And Related Announcement - Third Quarter Results
|Announcement Title
|Financial Statements and Related Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Oct 28, 2015 7:06
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust ("CCT"), has today issued the following announcement, news release and presentation slides on CCT's financial results for the third quarter ended 30 September 2015, as attached for information : 1) CCT 2015 third quarter unaudited financial statement. 2) CCT 2015 third quarter financial results news release - "CCT's 3Q 2015 distribution per unit grew 2.4% year-on-year". 3) CCT 2015 third quarter financial results presentation slides.