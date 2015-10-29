News
Ascott Residence Trust - Financial Statements and Related Announcement - Third Quarter Results
|Announcement Title
|Financial Statements and Related Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Oct 29, 2015 7:23
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited, the manager of Ascott Residence Trust ("ART"), has today issued the following announcement, news release and presentation slides on ART's financial results for the third quarter ended 30 September 2015, as attached for information: 1) Unaudited results for the quarter ended 30 September 2015 2) News release - Acquisitions lift Ascott REIT's 3Q 2015 revenue by 21% to S$113.2 million 3) Presentation slides - 3Q 2015 financial results