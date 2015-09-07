News
CapitaLand Debt Investors' Day 2015 - Presentation By CEO Of REIT Managers
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Sep 7, 2015 7:22
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's following subsidiaries (1) Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited, the manager of Ascott Residence Trust; (2) CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust; (3) CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust; and (4) CapitaLand Retail China Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Retail China Trust; have today issued presentation slides on the above matter, as attached for information.