News
CapitaLand Mall Trust - Presentation Slides For USA Non-Deal Roadshow - 14-17 September 2015
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Sep 14, 2015 7:36
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust, has today issued presentations slides on the above matter, as attached for information.