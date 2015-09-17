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CapitaLand Mall Trust - Presentation Slides For USA Non-Deal Roadshow - 14-17 September 2015

17 Sep 2015 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Sep 14, 2015 7:36
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust, has today issued presentations slides on the above matter, as attached for information.

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  1. Presentation (Size: 4,270,856 bytes)
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