News
CapitaMalls Malaysia Trust - Share Registrar - Change Of Registrar Address
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Sep 18, 2015 18:42
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Malaysia Mall REIT Management Sdn. Bhd., the manager of CapitaMalls Malaysia Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter, as attached for information.