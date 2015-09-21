News
Change Of Registered Office Address Of The Trustee
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Sep 21, 2015 18:54
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's following subsidiaries (1) CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust; (2) CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust; and (3) CapitaLand Retail China Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Retail China Trust, have today issued announcements on the above matter, as attached for information.