CapitaLand Group
Explore By Interest

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

Modal Title

News

Change Of Registered Office Address Of The Trustee

21 Sep 2015 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Sep 21, 2015 18:54
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's following subsidiaries (1) CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust; (2) CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust; and (3) CapitaLand Retail China Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Retail China Trust, have today issued announcements on the above matter, as attached for information.

Attachments

  1. CapitaLand Commercial Trust (Size: 75,252 bytes)
Back to top