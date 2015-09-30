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News

CapitaLand Mall Trust - Issue Price Of The Consideration Units For The Acquisition Of Bedok Mall

30 Sep 2015 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Sep 30, 2015 19:35
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter, as attached for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 40,328 bytes)
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