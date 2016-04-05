News
Date Of Release Of First Quarter Results
|Announcement Title
|Financial Statements and Related Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Apr 5, 2016 17:37
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited wishes to announce that its financial results for the first quarter ended 31 March 2016 will be released before the start of trading on Wednesday, 20 April 2016.