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Date Of Release Of First Quarter Results

05 Apr 2016 Back
Announcement Title Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Apr 5, 2016 17:37
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited wishes to announce that its financial results for the first quarter ended 31 March 2016 will be released before the start of trading on Wednesday, 20 April 2016.
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