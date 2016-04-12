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CapitaLand Mall Trust - Presentation Slides For AGM Held On 12 April 2016

12 Apr 2016 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Apr 12, 2016 20:56
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust, has today issued presentation slides on the above matter, as attached for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 3,686,862 bytes)
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