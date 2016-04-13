News
CapitaLand Retail China Trust - Financial Statements and Related Announcement - First Quarter Results
|Announcement Title
|Financial Statements and Related Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Apr 13, 2016 19:08
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Retail China Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Retail China Trust ("CRCT"), has today issued an announcement, a news release and presentation slides on CRCT's financial results for the first quarter ended 31 March 2016, as attached for information. 1) CRCT 2016 first quarter unaudited financial statement and distribution announcement 2) News release - CRCT's 1Q 2016 net property income rises 6.2% year-on-year 3) Presentation slides - 2016 first quarter financial results