CapitaLand Group
Explore By Interest

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

Modal Title

News

CapitaLand Commercial Trust - Presentation Slides For The AGM Held On 13 April 2016

13 Apr 2016 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Apr 13, 2016 19:09
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust, has today issued presentation slides on the above matter, as attached for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 3,241,528 bytes)
Back to top