News
Raffles City Singapore First Quarter 2016 Financial Results Presentation
|Announcement Title
|Financial Statements and Related Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Apr 15, 2016 7:21
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust, has today issued presentation slides on Raffles City Singapore's financial results for the first quarter ended 31 March 2016, as attached for information.