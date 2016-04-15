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CapitaLand Commercial Trust & CapitaLand Mall Trust - Entry Into Facility Agreements By RCS Trust

15 Apr 2016 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Apr 15, 2016 7:23
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiaries, CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust and CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust, have today issued a joint announcement on the above matter, as attached for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 76,062 bytes)
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