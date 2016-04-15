News
CapitaLand Commercial Trust & CapitaLand Mall Trust - Entry Into Facility Agreements By RCS Trust
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Apr 15, 2016 7:23
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiaries, CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust and CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust, have today issued a joint announcement on the above matter, as attached for information.