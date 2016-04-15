News
CapitaLand Commercial Trust - Financial Statements and Related Announcement - First Quarter Results
|Announcement Title
|Financial Statements and Related Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Apr 15, 2016 7:35
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust ("CCT"), has today issued an announcement, news release and presentation slides on CCT's financial results for the first quarter ended 31 March 2016, as attached for information: 1) CCT 2016 1st quarter unaudited financial statement 2) News release - CCT achieves DPU of 2.19 cents in 1Q 2016 up 3.3% year-on-year 3) Presentation slides - CCT 2016 1st quarter financial results 4) Presentation slides - Raffles City Singapore 2016 1st quarter financial results