News
CapitaLand Mall Trust - Financial Statements and Related Announcement - First Quarter Results
|Announcement Title
|Financial Statements and Related Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Apr 15, 2016 20:00
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust ("CMT"), has today issued an announcement, a news release and presentation slides on CMT's financial results for the first quarter ended 31 March 2016, as attached for information: 1) 2016 first quarter unaudited financial statement and distribution announcement 2) News release - CMT's 1Q 2016 distributable income up 4.2% year-on-year 3) Presentation slides - 1Q 2016 financial results