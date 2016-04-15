News
Ascott Residence Trust - Financial Statements and Related Announcement - First Quarter Results
|Announcement Title
|Financial Statements and Related Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Apr 15, 2016 20:04
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited, the manager of Ascott Residence Trust ("ART"), has today issued the following announcement, news release and presentation slides on ART's financial results for the first quarter ended 31 March 2016, as attached for information. 1) 2016 first quarter unaudited financial statements announcement 2) News release - Ascott Reit's 1Q 2016 revenue rises 17% to S$105.5 million boosted by acquisitions 3) Presentation slides -1Q 2016 financial results