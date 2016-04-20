News
Financial Statements and Related Announcement - First Quarter Results
|Announcement Title
|Financial Statements and Related Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Apr 20, 2016 7:10
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached announcement, news release and presentation slides issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter are for information: 1) 2016 First Quarter Financial Statements Announcement 2) News release - CapitaLand 1Q 2016 total PATMI up 35.4% to S$218.3 million 3) Presentation slides - 1Q 2016 Financial Results 4) Presentation slides - China Residential and Strata Sales 1Q 2016 Update