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About Us
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Global

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News

Financial Statements and Related Announcement - First Quarter Results

20 Apr 2016 Back
Announcement Title Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Apr 20, 2016 7:10
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement, news release and presentation slides issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter are for information: 1) 2016 First Quarter Financial Statements Announcement 2) News release - CapitaLand 1Q 2016 total PATMI up 35.4% to S$218.3 million 3) Presentation slides - 1Q 2016 Financial Results 4) Presentation slides - China Residential and Strata Sales 1Q 2016 Update

Attachments

  1. Financials (Size: 246,905 bytes)
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