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CapitaLand Mall Trust - Payment Of Base Component Of Management Fee By Way Of Issue Of Units

26 Apr 2016 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Apr 26, 2016 18:45
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter, as attached for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 72,850 bytes)
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