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Ascott Residence Trust Private Placement - Use Of Proceeds

30 Apr 2016 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Apr 30, 2016 10:11
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited, the manager of Ascott Residence Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter, as attached for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 156,857 bytes)
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