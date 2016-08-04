News
Financial Statements And Related Announcement - Second Quarter And/ Or Half Yearly Results
|Announcement Title
|Financial Statements and Related Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Aug 4, 2016 6:48
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached announcement, news release and presentation slides issued by CapitaLand Limited ("CapitaLand") on the above matter are for information: 1) News Release - CapitaLand registers 2Q 2016 total PATMI of S$294 million 2) 2016 Second Quarter Financial Statements Announcement 3) Presentation Slides - 1H 2016 Financial Results 4) CapitaLand Property Portfolio as at 30 June 2016