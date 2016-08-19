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News

CapitaLand Retail China Trust - Proposed Acquisition Of Galleria, Chengdu, China

19 Aug 2016 Back
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Aug 19, 2016 6:43
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Retail China Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Retail China Trust, has today issued a news release, an announcement and presentation slides on the above matter, as attached for information.

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  1. Press Release (Size: 69,158 bytes)
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