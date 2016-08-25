CapitaLand Group
Explore By Interest

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

Modal Title

News

Dormant Wholly Owned Subsidiary In Members' Voluntary Liquidation - Guangzhou Slamet Property Co., Ltd.

25 Aug 2016 Back
Announcement Title Change - Change in Corporate Information
Date & Time of Broadcast Aug 25, 2016 17:18
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 125,754 bytes)
Back to top