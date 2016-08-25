News
Dormant Wholly Owned Subsidiary In Members' Voluntary Liquidation - Guangzhou Slamet Property Co., Ltd.
|Announcement Title
|Change - Change in Corporate Information
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Aug 25, 2016 17:18
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.