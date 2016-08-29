News
CCT Engages Tenant Community Holistically With Focus On Active, Healthy And Sustainable Living
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Aug 29, 2016 10:06
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust, has today issued a news release on the above matter as attached for information. The above news release is not expected to have any material impact on the net tangible assets or earnings per share of the CapitaLand Group for the financial year ending 31 December 2016.